Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-0105Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # I-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Care Network of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanna is great! He's patient, caring and understanding. He took his time and explained what he was about to do as he was doing it, and I really needed that, I trust him fully. I cannot say enough of the positive about Dr. Hanna
About Dr. Joseph Hanna, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659512960
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hanna has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.