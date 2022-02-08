Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD
Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas' Office Locations
Berthelsen Main Campus7900 Fannin St Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4029
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salinas is a very compassionate doctor. He monitored my whole pregnancy and delivered my baby, always open to all the questions and on top of all my health information. I am planning to keep him as my gynecologist moving forward since he is very trustable and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Joseph Salinas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1790871978
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
