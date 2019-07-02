See All Dermatologists in Oceanside, CA
Dr. Joseph Samady, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (11)
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Joseph Samady, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Samady works at Dermatology Specialists Inc in Oceanside, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists Inc
    3629 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 757-7546
    Dermatology Specialists Ins
    1309 S Mission Rd Ste A, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 728-7546

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pemphigoid
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Tag Removal
Tinea Versicolor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 02, 2019
    He is punctual, courteous, and knows his field.
    Jul 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Samady, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Samady, MD

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1013954908
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samady has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

