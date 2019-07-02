Dr. Samady has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Samady, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Samady, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Samady works at
Locations
Dermatology Specialists Inc3629 Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 757-7546
Dermatology Specialists Ins1309 S Mission Rd Ste A, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Directions (760) 728-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is punctual, courteous, and knows his field.
About Dr. Joseph Samady, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013954908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samady works at
Dr. Samady has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Samady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.