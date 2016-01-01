Dr. Sampognaro III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sampognaro III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sampognaro III, MD
Dr. Joseph Sampognaro III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Sampognaro III works at
Dr. Sampognaro III's Office Locations
-
1
Joseph Sampognaro III3800 Houma Blvd Ste 230, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-9877
-
2
East Jefferson Primary Care3601 Houma Blvd Ste 402, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 503-5123
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sampognaro III?
About Dr. Joseph Sampognaro III, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1477668168
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampognaro III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampognaro III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampognaro III works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampognaro III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampognaro III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampognaro III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampognaro III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.