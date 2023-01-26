Overview of Dr. Joseph Santos, MD

Dr. Joseph Santos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kirksville Osteopathic Medicine A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Santos works at Indiana Kidney Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

