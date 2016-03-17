Dr. Joseph Saracco III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saracco III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Saracco III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Saracco III's Office Locations
Trumbull Radiation Oncology Center5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 334-6878
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great staff and down to earth provider with honest and experienced care
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
