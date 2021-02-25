Overview of Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD

Dr. Joseph Sauer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrison County Hospital.



Dr. Sauer works at Harrison County Hospital OB/GYN in Corydon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.