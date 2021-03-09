Overview

Dr. Joseph Savino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Savino works at Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.