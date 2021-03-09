Dr. Joseph Savino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Savino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Savino, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Savino works at
Locations
Pain Specialists of Southern Oregon825 Bennett Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-5228Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been treated by PSSO since 2006. All my interactions with Dr Savino have worked to maintain or to improve my quality of life managing chronic severe pain at multiple spine levels. When Nurse Practitioners were brought in a few years ago I understood the need due to patient volume but patient care went downhill. Have only seen Dr Savino for the two minutes prior to an injection at his new Surgery Center. Unable to communicate with him at all now. NP doesn’t always agree with Dr and vice versa. Makes things confusing for the patient. The billing department put an inexperienced clerk to contract with the most challenging of workers compensation insurance. Two years since Surgery Center opened and still no contract in place due solely to her lack of experience and receiving no help from other staff. Four stars down from five, on the way to three, sad. But where else are you going to go?
About Dr. Joseph Savino, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376535302
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Pain Management - Loma Linda University
- Anesthesiology Residency - Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Pacific Union College - B.S.
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savino has seen patients for Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savino speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Savino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.