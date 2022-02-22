Dr. Joseph Scamardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scamardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scamardo, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Scamardo, MD
Dr. Joseph Scamardo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Dr. Scamardo works at
Dr. Scamardo's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Neurology4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 103, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 205-5801
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am pleased with the care and plan of action Dr. Scamardo presented to me recently. He is always interested in any questions or concerns. He encourages me and sets the standard high for me to continue to care for myself and be productive in my life. His staff is courteous and listens as well.
About Dr. Joseph Scamardo, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639285489
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scamardo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scamardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scamardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scamardo speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Scamardo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scamardo.
