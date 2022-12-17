Overview of Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD

Dr. Joseph Schaffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Virginia College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffer works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.