Dr. Joseph Scherger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Scherger works at Eisenhower Primary Care 365 in La Quinta, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.