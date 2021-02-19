Dr. Joseph Schirripa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schirripa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schirripa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Schirripa, MD
Dr. Joseph Schirripa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Schirripa works at
Dr. Schirripa's Office Locations
Ocean Renal Associates508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 3A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first appointment with Dr. Schirippa and found him to be very personable, knowledgeable, attentive to my health issues, and extremely open to taking any time necessary to answer all of my questions. After the appointment I felt assured that I had found the right doctor (and I don't always feel that way!).
About Dr. Joseph Schirripa, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine|Rutgers University
- Mayo Graduate School Of Medicine|Mcp Hahnemann University
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schirripa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schirripa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schirripa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schirripa has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schirripa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schirripa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schirripa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schirripa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schirripa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.