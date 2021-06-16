Overview of Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD

Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Schultz works at Urology/Oncology Specialists PC in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.