Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD
Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Schultz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schultz's Office Locations
-
1
Mobile Urology Group P.A.101 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
-
2
Mobile Cancer Center Inc3719 Dauphin St Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
-
3
Urology & Oncology Specialists PC100 Memorial Hospital Dr Ste 2A, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 343-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schultz?
I cannot thank this doctor enough. He was able to perform an emergency surgery on my husband that has very low successful rates. We will forever sing the praises of this man!
About Dr. Joseph Schultz, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821073800
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schultz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schultz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schultz works at
Dr. Schultz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schultz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schultz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.