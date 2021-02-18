Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital and Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.
Dr. Schwab's Office Locations
Froedtert Dept. of Orthopedic Surgery9200 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 805-7426
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
- Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional he knows what he doing I drove a hour to see him I highly recommend him
About Dr. Joseph Schwab, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Inselspital Bern
- Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Northwestern University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Schwab works at
