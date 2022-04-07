Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
Schwartz Dermatology137 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-4305Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is so nice. 1st time here and love it
About Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104865823
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Tufts-Boston U
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Impetigo, Actinic Keratosis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
