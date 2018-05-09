Overview of Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD

Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rehoboth Beach, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Schwartz works at Robinson and Cook DE Eye Institute in Rehoboth Beach, DE with other offices in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.