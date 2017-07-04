Overview

Dr. Joseph Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Harry S Wilks MD PA in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Joint Pain and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.