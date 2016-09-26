Dr. Joseph Scirica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scirica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Scirica, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Scirica, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Sharon Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Locations
Litchfield County Gastroenterology Associates LLC245 Alvord Park Rd Bldg B, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-0455
Connecticut GI85 Seymour St Ste 1000, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 246-2571Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-6666
- 4 29 Hospital Hill Rd Ste 1700, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 364-0647
New England Psychiatric Associates LLC50 Hospital Hill Rd, Sharon, CT 06069 Directions (860) 496-0455
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Sharon Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring Doctor I have ever been to,I will recommend him to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Joseph Scirica, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scirica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scirica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scirica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scirica has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scirica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scirica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scirica.
