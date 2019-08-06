Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scogna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Book an Appointment
Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD
Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Scogna works at
Dr. Scogna's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 213, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scogna?
He operated on me 3 times,2 for my back and once on my neck.all 3 surgeries were a major improvement to my life. He is a great doctor and person. I give him 10 stars! Jeff Small
About Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1316901481
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson University Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scogna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scogna accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Scogna using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Scogna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scogna works at
Dr. Scogna has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scogna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Scogna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scogna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scogna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scogna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.