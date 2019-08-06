Overview of Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD

Dr. Joseph Scogna, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Scogna works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.