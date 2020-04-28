See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (97)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Sedrak works at Texas Skin Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Kingwood, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    EpiDermatology
    4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 698-3949
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    EpiDermatology
    3609 Business Center Dr Ste 124, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 888-4400
  3. 3
    EpiDermatology
    350 Kingwood Medical Dr Ste 220, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (346) 888-4400
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  4. 4
    Texas Dermatology - Willowbrook
    13215 Dotson Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 893-4472
  5. 5
    Texas Dermatology - Katy
    21800 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 893-4472

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sedrak?

    Apr 28, 2020
    Dr. Sedrak and his staff are great! Very compassionate and caring.
    — Apr 28, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1316966575
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • UCLA
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    • University Of California At Riverside
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Sedrak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedrak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedrak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedrak has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sedrak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedrak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedrak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedrak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedrak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

