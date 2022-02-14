Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seipel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD
Dr. Joseph Seipel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology825 Northgate Blvd Ste 201, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology1850 State St, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- University Mo
- St Joseph Med Center
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Seipel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seipel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Seipel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Seipel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seipel has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seipel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seipel speaks Chinese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seipel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seipel.
