Overview of Dr. Joseph Selem, MD

Dr. Joseph Selem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Selem works at The Selem Center Ophthalmology & Plastic Surgery in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.