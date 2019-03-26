See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Joseph Serletti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (32)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Serletti, MD

Dr. Joseph Serletti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Serletti works at University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Serletti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 789-7366
  2. 2
    Virtua Urgent Care Moorestown
    401 Young Ave Ste 375, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 291-8910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 26, 2019
    I recommend Dr. Serletti for anyone who wants plastic surgery, he is the best in his field. His bedside manner is not the best but do you want a great outcome - then deal with his personality. I had extensive 8 hour surgery by Dr. Serletti, I am ever so grateful to him and his staff for my excellent outcome. I love his staff, Grace his assistant could not be more helpful and understanding.
    About Dr. Joseph Serletti, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770513822
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Serletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serletti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serletti has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serletti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Serletti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serletti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

