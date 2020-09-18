Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD
Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Dr. Seymour's Office Locations
Mosa Audiology5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2017, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (248) 865-4444
Allen Park14575 Southfield Rd, Allen Park, MI 48101 Directions (313) 381-8787
Downriver ENT, PC22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 200, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 304-7772
St. Joseph Mercy Academic Internal Medicine Center2305 Genoa Business Park Dr Ste 160, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (734) 434-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Health Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Knowable and personable. He took time to ask questions about my history before the exam. He explained what he was doing & the instrumentation involved. I'd recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Seymour, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184884611
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University Sch Med
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seymour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seymour accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seymour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seymour has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seymour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seymour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seymour.
