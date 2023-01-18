Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sferra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD
Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Sferra works at
Dr. Sferra's Office Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery5700 Monroe St Unit 106, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-2525
- 2 2120 W Central Ave Fl 2, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 531-8349
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sferra?
He was very good at surgery…looks good..never felt pain…healed well except for small bubble right in front of my throat…After he seen it at check up he just told me to find a plastic surgeon! Very rude I thought…
About Dr. Joseph Sferra, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1659374502
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Affil Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Denison University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sferra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sferra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sferra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sferra works at
Dr. Sferra has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sferra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sferra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sferra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sferra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sferra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.