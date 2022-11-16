Overview

Dr. Joseph Shaffer, MD is a Dermatologist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine.



Dr. Shaffer works at Dermatology Consultants Eagan in Eagan, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.