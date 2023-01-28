Overview of Dr. Joseph Shalhoub, MD

Dr. Joseph Shalhoub, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New Jersey Med Sch UMDNJ and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Salem Hospital and St. John's Health.



Dr. Shalhoub works at Internal Medicine Physicians of the North Shore in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.