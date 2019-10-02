Overview

Dr. Joseph Shami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF SACRO CUORE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Shami works at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, NY with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Woodland Park, NJ and Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.