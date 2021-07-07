Dr. Joseph Shams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shams, MD
Dr. Joseph Shams, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
American Endovascular202 CENTRE ST, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 966-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
How was your appointment with Dr. Shams?
Dr Shams took a conservative approach to my issue and has been caring for me for over a year and a half now. The results are great and I am very happy with how well things have worked out. He and his team are amazing!
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1659301125
- Yale New Haven M
- Beth Israel MC
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
American Endovascular
