Overview of Dr. Joseph Shams, MD

Dr. Joseph Shams, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Shams works at American Endovascular in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.