Dr. Joseph Shams, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shams, MD

Dr. Joseph Shams, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Shams works at American Endovascular in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Shams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Endovascular
    202 CENTRE ST, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 966-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Joseph Shams, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659301125
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale New Haven M
    Residency
    • Beth Israel MC
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
