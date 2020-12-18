Overview of Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD

Dr. Joseph Shanahan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Shanahan works at Shanahan Rheumatology & Immunotherapy in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.