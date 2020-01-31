See All Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (22)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD

Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Sharpe works at Joseph Sharpe MD in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    1900 Church St Ste 305, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Dr. Sharpe takes a personal interest in his patients' well-being and tries to tailor his treatment to fit the individual patients' needs. Like every other medical specialty, psychiatry is not an exact science and what works for some patients might not work at all for others. Dr. Sharpe tries to recognize that phenomenon and react accordingly. He truly wants to do the best job that he can do to improve his patients' quality of life. Due to circumstances that are not relevant to this review I am no longer able to see him and that is very unfortunate for me.
    Former Patient Doing Well — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Sharpe, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508863929
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • California
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sharpe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharpe works at Joseph Sharpe MD in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sharpe’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharpe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

