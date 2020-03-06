Overview of Dr. Joseph Shayeb, MD

Dr. Joseph Shayeb, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LILLE II / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shayeb works at Texas Tech Physicians in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.