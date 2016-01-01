Dr. Joseph Sheehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sheehan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from National University Ireland and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.
Chicago Office1431 N Claremont Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 486-7200
Amita Health Saints Mary & Elizabeth Medical Center2233 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (312) 770-3006
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- National University Ireland
- Orthopedic Surgery and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
