Overview of Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD

Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Shehadi works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.