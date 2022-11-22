See All Neurosurgeons in Belpre, OH
Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (86)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD

Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Shehadi works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shehadi's Office Locations

    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    807 Farson St Ste 136, Belpre, OH 45714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Selby General Hospital
  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr Shehadi performed a coccxygectomy on me after my failure to find anyone qualified to do so. He is one of the few neurosurgeons near my area in Ohio qualified to perform this surgery that I could find. Once he obtained the appropriate imaging that confirmed my need for surgery he was quick to get it done and he and his staff have been courteous and helpful through this. I Highly recommend him!!!
    Joey — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Shehadi, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1174560890
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill University-Royal Victoria Hosp
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus|Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Neurosurgery
