Overview of Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD

Dr. Joseph Sherrill, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hills, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Cullman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sherrill works at Precision Sports Medicine & Orthopedics - Vestavia in Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.