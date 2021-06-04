Dr. Joseph Shinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shinn, MD
Dr. Joseph Shinn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .
Franciscan Health Lafayette East1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 502-4015
Creekside OB/GYN2505 N Lebanon St Ste 208, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 483-7360
Obstetrics and Gynecology3920 St Francis Way Ste 100, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5990
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Shinn is an amazing doctor. I would recommend him!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- U Wisc/Sinai Samaritan Hosp
- University of Arizona
