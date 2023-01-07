Dr. Joseph Shirer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Shirer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Shirer, MD is a Dermatologist in Ocoee, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Lesion and Skin Discoloration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1067 S Clarke Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 521-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My wife Carolyn & I were patients of Dr. Shirer who provided us the best health care anyone could ever expect. Health care in USA has become a disaster by federal laws & we chose insurance carrier that he did not accept. After being treated by interns we were referred to by insurance, we declined to use any the past 10-15 years. We paid cash to have Dr. Shirer provide us treatment & we were delighted by his quality level of service. We strongly suggest anyone needing dermatology care to schedule appointment with Dr. Shirer in total confidence they will be highly pleased. Guy E. Collins
About Dr. Joseph Shirer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1740290956
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Charity Hosp
- Dermatology
