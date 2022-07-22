Overview of Dr. Joseph Shovlin, MD

Dr. Joseph Shovlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Shovlin works at Outlook Eyecare in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Mercerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.