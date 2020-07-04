See All Hand Surgeons in Rockville, MD
Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD

Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Shrout works at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital Wound Care Center in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shrout's Office Locations

    Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
    9901 Medical Center Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Germantown Office
    19735 Germantown Rd Ste 120, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200
    Rockville Office
    9601 Blackwell Rd Ste 100, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 340-9200

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 04, 2020
    Very favorable experience. He provided treatment for my tennis elbow (from painting and other activities). Pain is gone. Also educated me on how to avoid this happening again, managing activities etc... high recommend.
    John Stanley — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Shrout, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295719805
    Education & Certifications

    • Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital
    • Madigan Army Medical Center
    • Medigan Army Medical Center
    • USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED
    • Oregon State University
