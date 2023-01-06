See All Plastic Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD

Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Shvidler works at Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Hillsboro, OR and Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shvidler's Office Locations

    Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center
1101 Madison St Ste 1280, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 624-6200
    Portland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    Portland Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
10690 NE Cornell Rd Ste 324A, Hillsboro, OR 97124
(503) 899-0006
    MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Gig Harbor
    MultiCare ENT, Allergy & Med Aesthetics - Gig Harbor
4545 Point Fosdick Dr # 250, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
(253) 792-6660
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Broken Nose
Skin Grafts
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinophyma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2023
    Would definitely recommend Dr. Shvidler! Great doctor who listens to what you’d like and provides great results. Super happy. Grateful I chose Dr. Shvidler to do my procedure. He followed up and showed he cares if you’re happy afterwards as well.
    About Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1245202175
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shvidler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shvidler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shvidler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shvidler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shvidler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shvidler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shvidler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

