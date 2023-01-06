Overview of Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD

Dr. Joseph Shvidler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Shvidler works at Seattle Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Hillsboro, OR and Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.