Dr. Joseph Sidari, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Sidari, MD

Dr. Joseph Sidari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southborough, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Umass Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sidari works at Reliant Medical Group in Southborough, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sidari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Finno MD PC
    24 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 481-5500
  2. 2
    Fallon Clinic
    123 Summer St Ste 300, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 368-3103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Vincent Hospital
  • Umass Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Dizziness
Allergic Rhinitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Dizziness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Joseph Sidari, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699709584
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Med Center
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Sidari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sidari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sidari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sidari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sidari has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sidari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sidari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sidari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sidari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sidari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

