Dr. Joseph Siefker, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Siefker, MD
Dr. Joseph Siefker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Dr. Siefker's Office Locations
Emerald Coast Ear, Nose, and Throat1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-2122Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was having dizzy spells, throwing up along with terrible migranes. I had never heard of Meniere's Disease but Dr Seifker explained and practically adopted me for several years. He even came to the ER one Christmas Day when he found out I was there. Dr. Seifker is one of the smartest, Most compassionate, and thoughtful doctors ever known by me and many others. I Love this Man Dearly he saved my Life!
About Dr. Joseph Siefker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1417940339
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siefker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siefker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siefker has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siefker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Siefker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siefker.
