Pediatrics
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Joseph Silhavy, MD

Dr. Joseph Silhavy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. Silhavy works at Hinton Healthcare Group in Belleville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silhavy's Office Locations

    Hinton Healthcare Group
    2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 914, Belleville, IL 62223

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Nearly nothing is more important than having an awesome pediatrician!
    Mary Bertrand — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Silhavy, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366475303
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University School Of Med
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Silhavy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silhavy is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Silhavy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silhavy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Silhavy works at Hinton Healthcare Group in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Silhavy's profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silhavy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silhavy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silhavy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silhavy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

