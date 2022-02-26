Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Simpson, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Simpson, MD
Dr. Joseph Simpson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simpson's Office Locations
-
1
San Antonio Office9480 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
I actually pay out of pocket to see him! He did my ECT at Methodist specialist and transplant and while I still struggle with depression the process was flawless and he has helped me get as far as I am today (with both holistic, medications, and more advanced treatments). He always makes me feel welcomed when I go into his office. I've had other psychiatrist that just kinda slap you with some pills, he's very up to date with his research. Would recommend to anyone struggling with severe depression or any other kind of mental illness and not getting results
About Dr. Joseph Simpson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1558399378
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Rockhurst University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Simpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.