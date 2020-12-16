Dr. Joseph Sinning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sinning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sinning, MD
Dr. Joseph Sinning, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Sinning's Office Locations
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 4, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 224-4408
2
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital540 Litchfield St, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 489-3391
3
The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute55 Meriden Ave Ste 1A, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 621-9316
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sinning is a caring, very knowledgeable, great oncologist. He treated my cancer, clearly explained everything to me, and continues to monitor my progress.
About Dr. Joseph Sinning, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinning has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinning has seen patients for Anemia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.