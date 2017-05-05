Dr. Sledge III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Sledge III, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sledge III, MD
Dr. Joseph Sledge III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
Dr. Sledge III works at
Dr. Sledge III's Office Locations
-
1
J. Walter Sledge, MD2339 McCallie Ave Ste 204, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 629-6995
- 2 11 Courthouse Sq Ste A, Jasper, TN 37347 Directions (423) 942-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sledge III?
Dr Sledge conducted my stress test and recommended a cardiac catheterization. I checked with others and found him highly recommended. I must say that I was very impressed with his manner and skill during the catherization. I was awake and he talked me through what he was doing and, after completion, showed me the video of my heart and explained in detail his analysis and recommendations. His explanation was so clear that I could easily understand his recommendation for surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Sledge III, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1891732053
Education & Certifications
- CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sledge III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sledge III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sledge III works at
Dr. Sledge III has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sledge III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sledge III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sledge III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sledge III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sledge III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.