Dr. Joseph Smith Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Smith Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Smith Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations
Vanderbilt Urology1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3823, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-2880
- 2 A1302 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 343-0234
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor listens and is very calm and professional. I was a prostate cancer patient getting a second opinion.
About Dr. Joseph Smith Jr, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Urology
Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Prostate Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
