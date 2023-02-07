See All Spine Surgeons in Clermont, FL
Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5.0 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD

Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. 

Dr. Snavely works at The Spine & Scoliosis Center in Clermont, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snavely's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Scoliosis Center
    1925 Don Wickham Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-1200
  2. 2
    The Spine & Scoliosis Center
    50 2nd St SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-1200
  3. 3
    Spine & Scoliosis Center
    1131 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 48 ratings
Patient Ratings (48)
5 Star
(48)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 07, 2023
I had surgery on my back - still recovering but expecting great results.
Bev Banks — Feb 07, 2023
Photo: Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD
About Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639516164
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Snavely, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snavely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Snavely has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Snavely has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

48 patients have reviewed Dr. Snavely. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snavely.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snavely, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snavely appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

