Overview of Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD

Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Sniezek works at Swedish Head & Neck Surgery in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.