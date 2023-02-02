Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sniezek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD
Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Head & Neck Surgery1221 Madison St Ste 1523, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 292-6464
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sziek saved my life
About Dr. Joseph Sniezek, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Brooke Army Med Ctr-Wilford Hall Afb
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Us Military Academy
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sniezek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sniezek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sniezek has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sniezek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sniezek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sniezek.
