Dr. Joseph Sobanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joseph Sobanko, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Sobanko works at
Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab235 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Joseph Sobanko, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609033562
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobanko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobanko works at
Dr. Sobanko has seen patients for Melanoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobanko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobanko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.