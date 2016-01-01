Overview

Dr. Joseph Sobanko, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Sobanko works at Pennsylvania Hospital Mohs Surgery Lab in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.